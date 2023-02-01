Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,514 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.27. 80,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,082. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

