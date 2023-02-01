Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 240 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.28. 21,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,056. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

