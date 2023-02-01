Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 233 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.0 %

WMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.90. 314,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,657. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $388.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.