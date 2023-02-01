Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 123 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 243,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 472.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Amgen Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.40. The company had a trading volume of 601,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,829. The stock has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.92 and its 200-day moving average is $257.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

