Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 571 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,055,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.