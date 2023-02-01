Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 228 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,680 shares of company stock worth $23,265,353 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.48. The stock had a trading volume of 476,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,639,547. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The company has a market capitalization of $167.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

