ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 21,680 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 268.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.59. 132,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,715. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $44.02.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

