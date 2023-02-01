ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,685 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNB. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 19.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 81.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.
FNB traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. 263,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.08.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
