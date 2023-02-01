ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases 4,576 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.45. 48,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.52.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

