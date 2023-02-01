ARGA Investment Management LP Has $97.87 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,731 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 5.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $97,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $112.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,087,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,189,791. The firm has a market cap of $297.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $129.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

