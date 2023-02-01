ARGA Investment Management LP Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.21. 442,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $169.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.