ARGA Investment Management LP Buys 66,173 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.09% of NOV worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 56.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NOV by 88.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NOV by 393.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,994,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,951,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at NOV
In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NOV traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. 694,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.89%.
NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.
