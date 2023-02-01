ARGA Investment Management LP Buys 66,173 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.09% of NOV worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 56.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NOV by 88.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NOV by 393.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,994,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,951,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. 694,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Articles

