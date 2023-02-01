Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) & Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Financial Contrast

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,163.30% -65.35% -52.06% Asure Software -20.21% -0.89% -0.32%

Volatility & Risk

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Asure Software 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arbe Robotics and Asure Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 222.13%. Asure Software has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.33%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Asure Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Asure Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Asure Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 100.18 -$58.09 million ($0.73) -4.89 Asure Software $76.06 million 2.82 $3.19 million ($0.88) -12.08

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Asure Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbe Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Asure Software beats Arbe Robotics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. The firm’s Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

