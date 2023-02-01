API3 (API3) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week

API3 (API3) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. API3 has a market cap of $105.39 million and approximately $15.98 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00007159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00401639 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,693.23 or 0.28189378 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00571433 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

