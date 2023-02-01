APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.42

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 1317001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
APG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.
APi Group Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.
Institutional Trading of APi Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in APi Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in APi Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About APi Group
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
