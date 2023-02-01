APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.42

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 1317001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

APi Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in APi Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in APi Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

