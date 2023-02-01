Analysts Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Target Price at $8.10

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHCGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRHC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Michael J. Purcell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Cancro purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 677,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11,041.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 374,761 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 330,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 77,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 180.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 202,352 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRHC opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 472.90% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

