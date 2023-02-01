Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT at $51.21

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in EPR Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPR opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

