Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT at $51.21

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.21.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in EPR Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EPR Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
