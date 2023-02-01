Analysts Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Target Price at $16.83

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

DCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

About Duck Creek Technologies

Shares of DCT opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

