Analysts Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target at C$195.56

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$195.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$214.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$158.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$150.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.75. The stock has a market cap of C$9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$139.24 and a 1 year high of C$196.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

