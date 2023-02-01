Analysts Issue Forecasts for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now expects that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ABT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABT opened at $110.55 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average of $105.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.