Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Lessened by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.46. The company had a trading volume of 365,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,975. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

