Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Up 3.8%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). Approximately 706,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,919,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.75. The company has a market capitalization of £13.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.27.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

