Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.40-18.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.0-27.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.07 billion.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.40. 3,403,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,440. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.92 and a 200 day moving average of $257.27. Amgen has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.07. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Amgen by 84.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after buying an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 11,454.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 230,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 228,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 177.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 127,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,657,000 after buying an additional 81,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

