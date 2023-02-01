Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen updated its FY23 guidance to $17.40-18.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.60 EPS.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $252.40 on Wednesday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.60.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

