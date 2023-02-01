AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,196 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises 1.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of AMETEK worth $42,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,288,000 after purchasing an additional 557,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,931,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,844,000 after purchasing an additional 377,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.01. The stock had a trading volume of 304,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,029. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $147.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.48 and a 200-day moving average of $129.93.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

