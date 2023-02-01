Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO Sells $3,992,524.27 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.9 %
Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.12. 595,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,397. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $352.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.07.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Argus upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.09.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
