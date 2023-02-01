Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO Sells $3,992,524.27 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.12. 595,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,397. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $352.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.07.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Argus upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

