American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay Sells 12,120 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 738,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Bradford Gay sold 100 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $395.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Bradford Gay sold 700 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $2,765.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $46,344.84.

On Thursday, December 1st, Bradford Gay sold 6,473 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $24,079.56.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of American Well stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,728. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in American Well by 605.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Well in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Blooom Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

