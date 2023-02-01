American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

American Software has a payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect American Software to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 157.1%.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $513.19 million, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. American Software has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 743.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

