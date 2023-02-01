American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.61

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 625708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on American Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.49 million, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.49.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium ( OTCMKTS:LIACF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.