American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AFG traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.02. The company had a trading volume of 607,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.75.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

