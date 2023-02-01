American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after buying an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,119,000 after purchasing an additional 368,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,008,000 after acquiring an additional 131,872 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after acquiring an additional 123,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $93.45. The company had a trading volume of 816,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

