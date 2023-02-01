Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.78-5.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.44-1.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DOX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.93. 1,035,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,895. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.92. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $74.94 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Further Reading

