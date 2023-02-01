Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.00 million-$270.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.72 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.35 to $0.37 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGM. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.
Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance
Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.77. 2,006,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,490. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
- Boeing Produces the Last 747 Ever, What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.