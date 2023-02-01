Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($38.04) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s current price.

AIXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Aixtron stock opened at €27.24 ($29.61) on Monday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €15.20 ($16.52) and a twelve month high of €32.21 ($35.01). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.89.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

