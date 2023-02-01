Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.