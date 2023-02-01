Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth $27,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 31.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,836,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 439,806 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth $615,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Globalstar by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 248,243 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,809,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $2,415,535.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,833,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,650,695 shares of company stock worth $6,874,186. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 194.49% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The business had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Globalstar Profile



Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

