Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $281,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,083.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,990,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,339 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $24,087,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 84.8% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 481,143 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $16,603,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $12,267,000.

SPXU stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $23.86.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

