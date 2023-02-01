Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $188,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,828 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,580.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,516 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

