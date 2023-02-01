Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to $65.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

Shares of AEM opened at $56.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

