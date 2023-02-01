Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aethlon Medical Stock Down 7.6 %
AEMD stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Natixis purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
