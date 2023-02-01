Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $74.24

Shares of Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.24 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.86). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.91), with a volume of 13,507 shares trading hands.

Aeorema Communications Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £6.84 million and a P/E ratio of 1,233.33.

Get Aeorema Communications alerts:

Aeorema Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Aeorema Communications’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in the devising and delivering of corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.