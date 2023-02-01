Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $32.65 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 713,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,106,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Specifically, Director Laura Oliphant sold 1,901 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $51,327.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $150,813.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 1,901 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $51,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $341,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 366,574 shares of company stock worth $11,147,134. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEHR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $909.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

