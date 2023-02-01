Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $32.65 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 713,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,106,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.
Specifically, Director Laura Oliphant sold 1,901 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $51,327.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $150,813.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 1,901 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $51,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $341,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 366,574 shares of company stock worth $11,147,134. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on AEHR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Aehr Test Systems Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
- Boeing Produces the Last 747 Ever, What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.