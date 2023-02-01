Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACHC. Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $84.02 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $666.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.66 million. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Stories

