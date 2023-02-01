ABCMETA (META) 1-Day Volume Hits $23,359.08

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $18.83 million and approximately $23,359.08 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00048155 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029145 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00018951 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00217458 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00018751 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $16,682.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

