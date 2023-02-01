AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $147.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.05 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

