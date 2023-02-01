AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Trading 0.5% Higher

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92. 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.
AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.