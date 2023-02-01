AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Trading 0.5% Higher

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92. 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.