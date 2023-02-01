AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $30.54. 1,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

Institutional Trading of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 2.06% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

