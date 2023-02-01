AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 3.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 48.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

TGT traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.10. 412,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

