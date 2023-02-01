8,948 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total value of $109,405.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total transaction of $109,405.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,764. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $281.90 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $295.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.17.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

