884 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $408.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.08.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $322.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $492.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.18.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

